Enyimba, Remo Stars crash out of Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives Enyimba and Remo Stars have both crashed out of the CAF Champions League after they lost in the preliminary stages.

Nigerian champions Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in Aba on Sunday.

The result was not enough to send the Aba side through as they had fallen to a 4-3 defeat in the first leg in Libya last week.

The home fans were left disappointed at the end, as a 1-0 win would have been enough to take Enyimba through to the second round.

Remo Stars were eliminated after going down 3-2 on penalties against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC.

The Sky Blue Stars won the preliminary round second leg tie 1-0 to push the tie to shootout, having lost 1-0 in the first leg last week.

The Daniel Ogunmodede side then converted two penalties in the shootout, while Medeama netted three of their spot kicks to win the tie.

