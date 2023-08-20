Sports
Enyimba, Remo Stars fall to first-leg defeats in Champions League preliminaries
Nigerian champions Enyimba fell to a narrow defeat against against Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya on Sunday night.
Enyimba, two-time African champions, were beaten 4-3 by their hosts in the first leg of their preliminary stage tie.
Chijoke Mbaoma gave Enyimba the lead in the fourth minute, the Libyans equalised five minutes later.
Imo Obot scored an own goal three minutes before the break to hand Al Ahly the lead for the first time in the game.
Eze Ekwutoziam restored parity for the Aba giants a minute before the hour mark, but the home team restored their lead on 75 minutes.
Read Also: Enyimba, Remo Stars get tough Champions League draws
Enyimba fought back again with substitute Murphy Ndukwu poking home from close range five minutes from time but it was Al Alhy who had the last laugh as they netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time.
Earlier on Sunday, the other representatives of Nigeria at the competition – Remo Stars – also lost their opening game in the competition.
Remo lost 1-0 to Medeama SC of Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday night, thanks to a Jonathan Sowah winner in the 21st minute of the encounter.
The reverse fixtures of both ties will be played next weekend.
