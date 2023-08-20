Yamal sets record as Barca clinch first win of season

La Liga’s defending champions Barcelona have secured their first win of the season after defeating Cardiz 2-0 on Sunday.

The Xavi side, which played a goalless draw away to Getafe in their opening game last weekend, marked their first home game at the city’s Olympic Stadium with a win.

The Spanish giants are playing at the Olympic Stadium while the Nou Camp is being refurbished.

Pedri opened the scoring in the 82nd minute after receiving a superb pass from Ilkay Gundogan, before Ferran Torres then drove home in stoppage time to wrap up the victory.

Barca’s win moves them on to four points after two games, two points behind early leaders Real Madrid.

There was also a landmark moment for the hosts as Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to start a league match for Barcelona, aged just 16 years and 38 days.

