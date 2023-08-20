Chukwuemeka scores as Chelsea thrashed by West Ham, Iwobi loses with Everton

Chelsea’s Nigerian-born forward Carney Chukwuemeka was on target for his team but his effort was not enough to save them from city rivals West Ham.

West Ham sealed a historic derby victory over big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men following Nayef Aguerd’s red card.

Defender Nayef Aguerd had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 7 minute before Chukwuemeka equalised in the 28th minute.

Chelsea struggled to take the lead, with Enzo Fernandez wasting a big chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola, before Michail Antonio put West Ham back in front.

West Ham’s Aguerd was then sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence before Lucas Paquetá converted a penalty in added time to seal the big win.

In another Premier League game played on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobj was in action for Everton in their 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

More to follow…

