Spain emerge Women’s World Cup winners after beating England in final

Spain have emerged winners of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after defeating England in the final on Sunday.

After a 14-minute stoppage time with a lot of tension, Spain held on to protect their one-goal lead.

It was captain Olga Carmona who slotted the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half, capitalising after England’s Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield.

The 1-0 victory was enough to hand Spain their first-ever Women’s World Cup title.

Englad, the European champions, who lost just their second match in two years under Wiegman, defeated the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the round of 16.

They went on to see off Colombia and hosts Australia in the quarter-finals and semi-final respectively, and reached their first-ever final in the competition.

But it was Spain who sealed the win in the final to clinch the coveted title.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Spain had gone into the tournament under a cloud of controversy following a dispute between players and the Spanish football federation.

