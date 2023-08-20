Sports
Spain emerge Women’s World Cup winners after beating England in final
Spain have emerged winners of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after defeating England in the final on Sunday.
After a 14-minute stoppage time with a lot of tension, Spain held on to protect their one-goal lead.
It was captain Olga Carmona who slotted the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half, capitalising after England’s Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield.
The 1-0 victory was enough to hand Spain their first-ever Women’s World Cup title.
Read Also: Sweden beat hosts Australia to finish third at Women’s World Cup
Englad, the European champions, who lost just their second match in two years under Wiegman, defeated the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the round of 16.
They went on to see off Colombia and hosts Australia in the quarter-finals and semi-final respectively, and reached their first-ever final in the competition.
But it was Spain who sealed the win in the final to clinch the coveted title.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Spain had gone into the tournament under a cloud of controversy following a dispute between players and the Spanish football federation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...