Sweden beat hosts Australia to finish third at Women’s World Cup

Sweden have emerged winners of the third-place playoff of the Women’s World Cup after beating Australia 2-0 on Saturday.

Kosovare Asllani’s stunning second-half strike sealed victory for Sweden to add to Fridolina Rolfo’s first-half penalty.

Sweden won the bronze medal match for the second World Cup in succession.

Despite the defeat, this represents co-hosts Australia’s best ever World Cup finish but the Matildas were unable to end on a high.

Rolfo’s penalty was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check confirmed that Claire Hunt had clipped Stina Blackstenius in the box after 26 minutes.

“It was an incredibly important match and the final 10 minutes were really tough,” said Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson.

“So when that final whistle went and we had won, there was a great sense of relief and it was a wonderful feeling.

“It’s great to win a match of this magnitude – there’s been a lot of attention paid to this tournament back in Sweden.”

England and Spain will play in the final on Sunday.

