CRICKET: Nigeria women beat Rwanda to keep W’Cup hopes alive

Nigeria women’s cricket team are still in the running to make it to the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after they defeated bitter rivals Rwanda by three runs in the ongoing qualifications in Uganda on Tuesday.

The Duckworth Lewis method was used to determine the Female Yellow Greens’ victory when the rain interrupted Nigeria’s batting.

Nigeria and Rwanda renewed their cricket rivalry after losing their previous Group B matches, and both teams needed to win to maintain their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

With three wickets taken for just 13 runs in four overs, Peculiar Agboya’s bowling stats were crucial for Nigeria during the second innings.

Nigeria scored 49 runs for four wickets in 10.3 overs, and Agboya won Player of the Match with 19 runs off 17 balls.

With two points from two games, Nigeria is currently ranked second in Group B. On Thursday, they will play hosts, Uganda, in the final group match.

The two best teams in the group go to the semifinals of the qualification series, while the winners go to the World Cup.

The World Cup is billed to take place at the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.

