Champions League: Holders Man City end group stage with 100% record

Champions Manchester City went through the group stage of the Champions League winning all six games to reach the last 16 of the competition.

City defeated Red Star Belgrade 3-2 in their final group match on Tuesday.

On a great night for City’s academy, 20-year-old Oscar Bobb scored his first goal for the club, while Micah Hamilton, making his debut, also scored.

Hamilton became the youngest English player to score on his Champions League debut since Marcus Rashford in 2017 for Manchester United.

The Pep Guardiola side follow in the footsteps of Spanish giants Real Madrid to advance into the knockouts with six wins from six group matches.

The champions become only the second English team to achieve this, after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2021-22.

The draw for the last 16 will be held at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, 18 December.

City will face one of the sides to have progressed as group runners-up. RB Leipzig, who defeated Young Boys 2-1 in the other game of the Group G, will face a group winner.

