Man Utd out of Champions League after defeat to Bayern

Manchester United have crashed out of the Champions League after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their final group A game.

United needed to beat the Bundesliga champions and hope that there was no winner in the other group game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

But Bayern, who were already qualified for the round of 16, sealed their fate by scoring the winner with 20 minutes left.

With the defeat at Old Trafford, the Red Devils finished bottom of the group with four points in six games.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane assisted Kingsley Coman, who easily beat exposed United keeper Andre Onana to net the goal.

The other game of Group A saw Copenhagen seal second spot to advance with a 1-0 win over Galatasaray.

In Group B, Lens defeated Sevilla 2-1 while Arsenal played a 1-1 draw with fellow round of 16 candidates PSV.

In Group C, Real Madrid defeated Union Berlin 3-2 while Napoli saw off Sporting Braga 2-0.

In Group D, RB Salzburg finished in third spot despite losing 3-1 to Benfica, while already qualified Inter Milan and Real Sociedad played a goalless draw.

