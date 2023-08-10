Women’s World Cup: FIFA hands James two-match ban

World football governing body, FIFA has handed a two-match suspension on Three Lionesses of England forward Lauren James following her red card in their game against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

James was sent off in the 87th minute of the round of 16 clash after she was seen stamping on Michelle Alozie’s back, in a game that eventually ended in favour of her team.

She could have picked up a three-match suspension — therefore ending her World Cup — but the FIFA disciplinary committee deemed the offence worthy of a two-match ban, the lower end of the scale for serious foul play.

The length of suspension means that if England beat Colombia on Saturday then James will miss the semifinal against either Australia or France.

Read Also: Gallant Super Falcons lose to England in World Cup last-16 shootout

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the 21-year-old had issued a public apology for her actions via an Instagram post: “All my love and respect to [Michelle Alozie]. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James made her first World Cup start for England against Denmark and scored the winner in their 1-0 win.

Against China she was the star player as England won 6-1 with James scoring twice and provided three assists.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now