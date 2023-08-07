JUST IN: Super Falcons beaten by England in World Cup last-16 shootout

Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons have been defeated by the Three Lionesses of England in a thrilling knockout game at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

England thought they had scored earlier in the game but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The Lionesses were down to 10 women after Lauren James was shown a red card in the 87th minute for stomping on Alozie out of frustration.

The Falcons then put up a fine performance to hold their English counterparts to a goalless 120 minutes, forcing the game to a shootout.

But it was England who made it to the quarter-finals after winning the shootout 4-2.

Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie missed their penalties for Nigeria after Georgia Stanway had missed the opening kick for England.

The Lionesses converted all remaining four of their kicks while Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe also scored their own kicks.

Chloe Kelly, the goalscorer who gave England the Euros, scored the winning penalty as she fired her shot into the top corner to seal victory for her team.

The European champions will now face Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals of the global showpiece.

