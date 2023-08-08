Morocco knocked out of Women’s World Cup

Morocco have joined Nigeria and South Africa out of the Women’s World Cup affter they also lost in their round of 16 tie.

The trio which represented Africa had advanced from the group stage of the competition but none successfully reached the last eight stage.

South Africa were knocked out last weekend while the Super Falcons of Nigeria were beaten on penalties by England on Monday.

Morocco are playing in their first-ever World Cup, and were beaten 4-0 in the knockout round by France on Tuesday.

France will now face co-hosts Australia in the last eight in Brisbane on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jamaica crashed out after losing 1-0 to Colombia, who set up a quarterfinal meeting with England.

