Amusan missing as Nigeria lists squad for 2023 World Athletics Championship

The team roster for Nigeria’s participation in the 2023 World Athletics Championship was made public by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Tuesday.

The 2023 Championship will take place from August 19 to August 27, in Budapest, Hungary.

Itshekiri Usheoritshe, Ashe Favour, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakorede Adekalu, Karlington Anunagba, and Enekwechi Chukwuebuka (shot put) were among the famous Nigerian male athletes named in the sport body’s announcement.

Ese Brume, George Patience Okon, Sucess Umukoro, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Ruth Usoro were selected as the female candidates.

Deborah Oke, Imaobong Uko, Nse Uko, and Pamela Amaechi were also included.

Meanwhile, Tobi Amusan, who holds the world record in the 100-meter hurdles, was left off the list because the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has accused her of missing three doping tests.

Amusan was accused of skipping three drug tests over the course of a year, which, even if an athlete never fails a drug test, might result in a two-year suspension.

Nigeria finished in a tie for thirteenth place with one gold and one silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

Amusan earned the only gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, and Brume took home silver in the women’s long jump in that edition.

