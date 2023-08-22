Amusan into semis of 100m Hurdles at 2023 World Athletics Champs

At the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, Tobi Amusan got her title defense of the women’s 100-meter hurdle event off to a flawless start.

Amusan easily prevailed in heat five, nearly walking to victory at the finish line.

The 26-year-old finished in 12.48 seconds, earning a spot in the semifinals.

Megan Tapper, the champion from Jamaica, came in second in 12.51 seconds.

Read Also: Amusan ‘thrilled’ after getting clearance to compete at World Athletics Champs

The semi-finals of the event will take place on Wednesday.

On Friday, the final will be held at the National Athletics Center in Budapest.

Amusan is the defending champion and record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles.

She won a historic gold medal in the event a year ago in Oregon, United States of America.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now