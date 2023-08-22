Sports
Amusan into semis of 100m Hurdles at 2023 World Athletics Champs
At the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, Tobi Amusan got her title defense of the women’s 100-meter hurdle event off to a flawless start.
Amusan easily prevailed in heat five, nearly walking to victory at the finish line.
The 26-year-old finished in 12.48 seconds, earning a spot in the semifinals.
Megan Tapper, the champion from Jamaica, came in second in 12.51 seconds.
Read Also: Amusan ‘thrilled’ after getting clearance to compete at World Athletics Champs
The semi-finals of the event will take place on Wednesday.
On Friday, the final will be held at the National Athletics Center in Budapest.
Amusan is the defending champion and record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles.
She won a historic gold medal in the event a year ago in Oregon, United States of America.
