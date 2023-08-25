Budapest: Amusan counts her blessings as Minister calls for ‘better appearances’ in future

Despite finishing 6th in the 100m Hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships holding in Budapest, Hungary, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has expressed her gratefulness.

Amusan, who was involved in a drug test controversy prior to the Championship, admitted that the past few months had been tough, and could have affected her overall performance.

On Thursday night, Amusan finished sixth place in 12.62s in her third consecutive final as Jamaica’s Danielle Williams won the title with a season-best of 12.43s.

Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came second in 12.44s and USA Kendra Harrison came third in 12.46s.

Amusan thanked all her fans for supporting her, promising that she will bounce back stronger.

“It has been God, my team and my family,” the 2022 World Athletics Championship gold winner told the media.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Sports Minister John Owan Enoh has urged the country’s athletes to put up better performances in future.

Favour Ofili and Alaba Akintola had also both lost in the women’s and men’s 200m semifinals event respectively.

Enoh said “We still stand take pride in Tobi Amusan even though it wasn’t the result we would have wanted. With all of the circumstances of the last few weeks, she still showed why she is highly revered.

“The same can be said for Ese Brume, Favour Ofili, Alaba Akintola, Chioma Onyekwere, Sade Olatoye and all other Nigerian athletes that participated in the championship.

“I urged them all to use the experience from Budapest as another learning curve and take pride in the fact they competed favourably at that level. As we learn the lessons from Budapest, we will work towards better appearances in the future,” the minister concluded.

The 2023 World Athletics Championship comes to an end on Sunday.

