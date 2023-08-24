Amusan finishes 6th in women’s 100m Hurdles final in Budapest

Defending champion Tobi Amusan failed to retain her World Athletics Championship title after finishing sixth in the 100m Hurdles final in Budapest.

Amusan, who made it to the Championship after a controversy around drug test ended in her favour, fell short in the title defence on Thursday night, finishing in a time of 12.62 seconds.

It was Jamaica’s Danielle Williams who became the new world women’s 100m hurdles champion with a season’s best 12.43 seconds.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won silver in 12.44 seconds and Keni Harrison clinched bronze in 12.46 seconds.

Amusan had scaled through the Heat on Tuesday before making it to the final after a good run in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

The championship ongoing in Budapest, Hungary ends Sunday, August 27. Team Nigeria is yet to bag any medal so far.

