Tobi Amusan wins third straight African Games 100mH gold

Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal of the women’s 100m hurdles event at the ongoing African Games 2023 in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday.

The triumph makes it the third consecutive time that Amusan would be clinching a gold medal in the event at the competition.

The former world athletic champion clocked a time of 12.89 seconds to retain her title.

Amusan went into the race as the absolute favourite, but beat the gun after going into the blocks for the first time due to the noise of the crowd in the stadium. She got a yellow card and lined up again.

The gun went off for the second time, but this time, she nailed the start, flying to an easy win.

Nigeria’s other athlete in the final, Faith Osamuyi narrowly missed out on a podium finish as she ran 13.77 seconds to finish in fourth place.

Amusan then shifted attention to the women’s 4x100m and anchored the Nigerian team to gold in a time of 43.06 seconds.

She ran alongside Justina Eyakpobeyan, Olajide Olayinka and Fore Abinusawa to win the gold medal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chidi Okezie won gold in the men’s 400m final.

Okezie stormed to a personal best of 45.06 seconds, the fastest time by a Nigerian athlete in nine years.

He defeated one of the world’s fastest men in the form of Muzala Samukonga of Zambia who clocked 45.37 seconds for Silver while Senegal’s Diouf Cheick Tidiane was third in 45.49 seconds.

