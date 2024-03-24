Sports
African Games: Team Nigeria win 120 medals to finish second behind Egypt
Team Nigeria had a good finish at the 13th edition of the African Games held in Accra, Ghana between March 8 and 23, 2024.
The Games ended on Saturday with an elaborate closing ceremony.
Egypt maintained their dominance at the Games, claiming top position with 189 medals (101 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze).
Nigeria won a total of 120 medals (47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze).
South Africa finished in third position with 106 medals (32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze) , while Algeria took fourth position with 114 medals (29 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze).
Tunisia completed the top five with 87 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 39 bronze).
Hosts Ghana finished in sixth position with 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals.
