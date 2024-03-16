Nigerian wins first arm wrestling medal at African Games

A Nigerian athlete, Elizabeth Zannu has made history at the 13th African Games holding in Ghana.

Zannu on Saturday became the first ever athlete to win a medal in the arm wrestling event.

The arm wrestling event was a scoring event for the first time at the continental games.

Zannu achieved the fear after defeating Ghana’s Racheal Lankai in the women’s 55kg.

In other sports, Team Nigeria beat Rwanda to win the bronze medal in women’s beach volleyball.

Esther Mbah and Pamela Bawa teamed up to win the 3rd place match 2-0: (22-20, 21-12).

Meanwhile, in the medal table Team Nigeria trail Team Egypt who are at the summit with the most silverwares.

Nigeria occupy second place with 25 gold, 18 silver and 25 bronze while Egypt sit at number one spot with 83 gold, 33 silver and 28 bronze medals.

