Vinicius Jr nets twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna

Brazil forward, Vinicius Junior scored twice to help Real Madrid beat Osasuna 4-2 in a La Liga game on Saturday.

The win moves them 10 points clear at the top of the league.

Vinicius Junior put Real ahead after just four minutes but Ante Budimir levelled for Osasuna shortly after.

Dani Carvajal made it 2-1 to Real, finishing into the top left corner, and Brahim Diaz met Federico Valverde’s through ball to score a third.

Vinicius got his second before Iker Munoz fired through the legs of Andriy Lunin for Osasuna’s second.

Real are on course for their second La Liga title under Ancelotti, who recorded his 200th win in all competitions with the club.

The Madrid club are still in the Champions League where they will be facing Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

