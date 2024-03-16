Man City cruise past Newcastle to FA Cup semis

Manchester City have reached the FA Cup semifinal after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Both goals were scored by Bernando Silva, with the first coming in the 13th minute and the second, the 31st minute.

The Pep Guardiola side remain in contention to repeat last season’s historic Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Read Also: Vinicius Jr nets twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna

City have become the first club in FA Cup history to reach six successive FA Cup semi-finals, and have reached the last four in seven of Guardiola’s eight campaigns in charge.

Earlier in the day, Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten 3-2 by Coventry in another quarterfinal tie.

Chelsea will face Leicester City in the first clash on Sunday while Manchester United and Liverpool will battle in the final last-eight clash, as all battle for spots in Wembley.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now