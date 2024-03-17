Chelsea storm FA Cup semis after dramatic win over Leicester

Chelsea have advanced to the semifinal of the English FA Cup after defeating Leicester City 4-2 in a quarterfinal clash.

The Blues put a late dramatic performance to see off the Championship side as they netted two goals in added time.

Leicester had come from 2-0 down to level through Stephy Mavididi and a bizarre Disasi own goal after Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Chelsea in command before half-time.

More to follow…

