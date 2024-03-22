Falconets fail to defend African Games title after loss in final

Falconets failed to successfully defend their African Games title as they lost the final of the women’s football event of the competition.

The Falconets squandered their lead as Ghana’s Black Princesses came from a goal down to win 2-1 after extra-time on Thursday night.

The defeat means the Falconets’ reign as African Games champions has ended.

Read Also: Falconets, a win away from successfully defending African Games title

Loveth Edeh put the Falconets 1-0 ahead in the 23rd minute, slotting the ball home after the Ghanaian keeper spilled the ball.

With 12 minutes left, Ghana equalised through Tracy Twum to force the game into extra time.

In the 99th minute of extra-time Mukarama Abdullai scored the winner as her low shot on the edge of the box beat the Falconets keeper.

