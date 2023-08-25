Sweden displace USA as highest-ranked women team in world

Sweden women’s national team have climbed to the summit of the FIFA world ranking in the latest rankings released on Friday by the world football governing body.

Sweden could not get to the final of the recently-concluded Women’s World Cup but finished in third spot after beating hosts Australia in the playoff.

They had defeated defending champions USA in the quarter-finals to scale through.

The US are now third while Spain have climbed four places to second after claiming their maiden Women’s World Cup win earlier this month.

It is the first time the US have not been ranked as the world’s best women’s national team since June 2017.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have climbed to 32nd spot in the world, remaining as the highest-ranked team in Africa.

The Nigerian ladies advanced to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup but were beaten by eventual finalists England on penalties.

South Africa also climbed to 45th in the world, retaining their second spot in Africa, while Morocco climbed to 58th in the world and fourth in Africa, behind Cameroon, who missed out on the World Cup.

