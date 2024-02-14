News
PHOTOS: US releases pictures of crash site of chopper that killed Access Bank CEO, Wigwe, others
The United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has released pictures of the location where the helicopter carrying Access Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, crashed.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Wigwe, his wife, Doreen; their son, Chizi; and former Nigerian Exchange Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, on February 9, crashed in an ill-fated Airbus EC130 helicopter close to the California-Nevada border near Halloran Springs.
The images, was released today, after Michael Graham, a board member with the NTSB, disclosed that they had visited the site.
Graham outlined the activities conducted on the first full day of investigation at the accident site which showed the NTSB officials observing the wreckage at the site.
Meet Bolaji Agbede, who replaces Herbert Wigwe as Access Holdings GCEO
He emphasised the agency’s commitment to a careful examination of the scene.
He noted that the team conducted aerial drone mapping and documented the wreckage.
Graham added that various electronic devices and onboard equipment were recovered at the scene for further examination and analysis.
Access Holdings Plc has appointed Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer following Wigwe’s death.
See pictures from the site:
