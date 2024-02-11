US Transportation Safety Board provides fresh details on fatal crash that killed Wigwe, others

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), on Sunday, released information on the fatal helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

Wigwe, his wife, and son were on board the ill-fated aircraft late Friday, along with former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two crew members.

In a briefing on Sunday, the NTSB stated that reports indicate that a wintry weather condition was one of the causes that contributed to the chopper disaster.

At the briefing, Michael Graham, an NTSB member, stated that officials were on the scene to collect perishable evidence.

“The team methodically and systematically reviews all evidence and considers all potential factors to determine the probable cause of the crash.

“The crew consisted of a pilot in command and a safety pilot. The accident flight was operated by Orbic Air LLC as a Part 135 charter flight. Witness reports of the weather conditions at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix.”

According to Graham, there were no details on the passengers that boarded the aircraft, adding that “any names will be released through the coroner’s office,” without specifying a time frame.

He further stated that the “helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder. This helicopter was not required to be equipped with those types of recording devices.”

Graham also said that the NTSB would look into the chopper’s airworthiness; maintenance and structure of the helicopter, operations, meteorology, and air traffic control.

“Parties to the investigation include the FAA and Orbic Air LLC. As the investigation continues, other parties could be named.

“The BEA — the French aviation accident investigation agency — will serve as an accredited representative because France is a state of the manufacturer of the Airbus helicopter and the Turbomeca engine,” he added.

