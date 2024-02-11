Pedestrians crossing highways to be prosecuted, Lagos govt vows

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, said crossing of major highways in the state by pedestrians is an offence.

It also vowed that any defaulter caught will be prosecuted.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday.

According to Wahab, officials of the state Environmental Safety Corps, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline, alongside other agencies have been instructed to enforce this directive immediately.

He wrote: “Crossing the highway is an offence in Lagos State. Lagos State Government has given a marching order to the #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) Marshall and other law enforcement officials to arrest anyone crossing the highway and then charge them to court immediately.”

The commissioner further urged residents to make use of pedestrian bridges.

“Please, use the pedestrian bridges across the state”, Wahab wrote.

