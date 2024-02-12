Tinubu vows aggressive mechanization to make Nigeria a food exporter

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, issued a bold statement outlining his plans to address two key national challenges: food security and healthcare accessibility.

President Tinubu through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, declared Nigeria’s ambition to become a net exporter of food. He announced plans to achieve this goal through “aggressive mechanization,” including bringing “thousands of tractors” to expand food production across the country.

This initiative emphasizes productivity, which the President described as a tenet of his upbringing and aligned with the “Sunnah.”

Beyond agriculture, the President also addressed healthcare concerns. He pledged to equip hospitals with modern equipment, provide training for healthcare professionals, and ensure comprehensive health insurance coverage for all citizens. This comprehensive approach signifies an attempt to improve the overall quality of healthcare available to Nigerians.

Tinubu said, “Nigeria will become a net exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanisation. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding.

“We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.”

It remains to be seen how the government will translate these promises into concrete policies and actions. The coming months will be crucial for observing the details of the proposed plans and their impact on the lives of Nigerians.

