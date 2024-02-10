Tinubu promises adequate funding of education sector

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday assured Nigerians that his administration would provide adequate funds to develop the education sector.

He gave the assurance during the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) held in Oye-Ekiti.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, said his administration was determined to upgrade the standard of education in Nigeria to ensure that every indigent students in each state benefited from the tertiary education loan.

The president congratulated the graduating students of the university on the successful completion of their studies.

He, however, sympathised with the families of two traditional rulers killed by suspected kidnappers and assured that the government would track and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

In his address, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, commended the management of the university for the achievement they have made within few years of the establishment of the institution.

He advised the management of university to focus mainly on research that would solve national problems in their academic research.

