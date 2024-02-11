‘Let us number our days’, post by Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe emerges as followers mourn

Connect with us

A recent post by the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe has emerged in social media as his followers, friends and colleagues mourn his recent death in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Six people, including Wigwe his wife and son were reported killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Friday.

The incident was confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in a post on X.

The helicopter was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California, according to multiple reports.

The incident threw many into mourning, as some dig up a recent post he made on X (formerly twitter) about life and his advice on how to live.

He said in the post: “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

“Let’s honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count.
Let us number our days.

#HOW”

Many reacted that he probably had a premonition of his death, of that he was just speaking generally on how to live based on his own philosophy of life.

