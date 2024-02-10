BREAKING: Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe reportedly dies in US helicopter crash

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States.

The New York Times reports that at least six people were onboard the helicopter that crashed near the California-Nevada border early on Saturday.

It is still unclear if anybody survived the accident.

Also, it has not been ascertained if the banker’s wife and his son were among the victims of the crash.

Access Holding has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now