South-South governors meet, decry power supply in region

Governors of the South-South states on Tuesday met in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and deliberated on issues affecting the region.

They came together under the auspices of the BRACED (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta) Commission).

The meeting was attended by Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Delta and Akwa Ibom States were represented by their deputy governors, Monday Onyeme and Senator Akon Eyakenyi.

The Rivers State governor, Similaye Fubara, sent two representatives to the meeting.

In a communiqué read by Obaseki, the governors decried the persistently poor state of electricity in the region.

The governors pointed out that huge investments have been made in the power sector by successive governments of the region and urged the power companies operating to work more closely with the state governments.

The communiqué read: “It also called on the Federal Government to embark on a comprehensive review of the power sector, particularly with reference to transmission.

“While commending President Bola Tinubu for approving the construction of the coastal road from Lagos to Calabar, the commission called on the Federal Government to expedite work on the East-West road.

“It also stressed the need for member-states to develop better regional interconnectivity through road, rail, water, and air systems.

“It equally condemned the March 14 killing of 17 military officers at Okuama community in Delta State and expressed its condolences to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

