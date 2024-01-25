TCN blames gas constraints for poor power supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Thursday blamed the poor power supply across the country on gas constraints.

In a statement issued by its General Manager in charge of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the situation had impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

She said: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby announces that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

Mbah said TCN was working with stakeholders in the power sector to keep the grid intact despite the low power generated into the system.

“Consequent to the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres have also been reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

“TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centres as gas improves to the power available thermal plants.

“Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies to electricity consumers nationwide improves,” the GM added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

