Nigerians thrown into darkness as national grid collapses again, TCN, NERC keep mum

Nigerians have been thrown into darkness yet again as the national grid has suffered another collapse.

The news of the collapse was announced by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, in a statement posted on its X account on Sunday while the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) kept silent over the development.

AEDC disclosed that the power outage being experienced in its franchise areas is as a result of a system failure from the national grid at 11:21 hours on Sunday.

“The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform its valued customers that the power outage being experienced is as a result of a system failure from the national grid at 11:21 hours today, 4th February, 2024, which has led to a nationwide power outage.

“Be rest assured that we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilized,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: TCN blames gas constraints for poor power supply

The development comes after electricity supply dropped in parts of the country over constraints in gas supply to electricity generation companies.

In 2023, Nigerians experienced at least three nationwide blackouts on September 14, 19 and December 11.

This development is coming on the heels of a suggestion by the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu that Nigerians may soon have to pay more to enjoy additional electricity supply.

Adelabu, has expressed concerns that power plants operated by the government were currently under-utilized and only operating at 25 percent of their capacity.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now