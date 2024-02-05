Dangote, Bua Cements, Bua foods, Geregu top list of stocks to watch this week

For the second consecutive week, two cement stocks, Dangote and Bua cements made their way to the list of stocks that investors can watch out for in the new week alongside Bua foods, and Geregu Power Plc.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 102,401.88 points to 104,421.23 points in the last trading week as market capitalization rose to N57.16trn from N56.04trn from the previous week.

This is even as investors gained N1.12trn for the week in a trading week characterized by two days of losses and three days of gaining.

The strong performance of the market was driven by the gains in DANGCEM (+9.93%), BUACEMENT (+2.98%), BUAFOODS (+4.86%), GEREGU (+14.75%), BERGER (+9.81%), OANDO (+11.95%), and MEYER (+20.79%) which counter the losses by ZENITH (-8.14%), UBA (-8.20%), GUINNESS (-9.96%), ETERNA (-19.49%), CADBURY (-12.85%), and NEM (-12.35%).

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DANGOTE CEM • 763.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) is NGN 763.00. DANGCEM closed its last trading day (Friday, February 2, 2024) at 763.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Dangote Cement began the year with a share price of 319.90 NGN and has since gained 139% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about DANGCEM knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 135% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Dangote Cement is the 77th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 3, 2023 – Feb 2, 2024). DANGCEM has traded a total volume of 59.2 million shares—in 9,449 deals—valued at NGN 27 billion over the period, with an average of 939,787 traded shares per session. A volume high of 16.5 million was achieved on December 1st, and a low of 10,446 on November 24th, for the same period.

READ ALSO:BUA cement, Dangote cement, May & Baker, NEM top list of stocks to watch this week

GEREGU • 568.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Geregu Power Plc (GEREGU) is NGN 568.00. GEREGU closed its last trading day (Friday, February 2, 2024) at 568.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Geregu Power began the year with a share price of 399.00 NGN and has since gained 42.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 21st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Geregu Power is the 69th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 3, 2023 – Feb 2, 2024). GEREGU has traded a total volume of 87.7 million shares—in 3,753 deals—valued at NGN 34.6 billion over the period, with an average of 1.39 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 20 million was achieved on December 29th, and a low of 1,296 on November 7th, for the same period.

BUACEMENT • 185.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT) is NGN 185.00. BUACEMENT closed its last trading day (Friday, February 2, 2024) at 185.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). BUA Cement began the year with a share price of 97.00 NGN and has since gained 90.7% on that price valuation, ranking it fifth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUACEMENT knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 81% over the past four-week period alone—fourth best on NGX.

BUA Cement is the 71st most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 3, 2023 – Feb 2, 2024). BUACEMENT has traded a total volume of 87 million shares—in 7,867 deals—valued at NGN 12.1 billion over the period, with an average of 1.38 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 32.7 million was achieved on January 29th, and a low of 9,827 on November 16th, for the same period.

BUAFOODS • 285.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) is NGN 285.00. BUAFOODS closed its last trading day (Friday, February 2, 2024) at 285.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). BUA Foods began the year with a share price of 193.40 NGN and has since gained 47.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 18th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUAFOODS knowing the stock has accrued 45% over the past four-week period alone—10th best on NGX.

BUA Foods is the 104th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 3, 2023 – Feb 2, 2024). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 11.5 million shares—in 3,301 deals—valued at NGN 2.28 billion over the period, with an average of 181,768 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.96 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 1,201 on November 24th, for the same period.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now