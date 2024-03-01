Tinubu appoints four Executive Directors for TCN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed four persons as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was part of the president’s diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power available in the country’s power grid.

According to him, the appointment will be for a renewable term of four years.

The appointees are:

– Engr. Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider

– Engr. Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations

– Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts

– Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services

The statement read: “The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people.”

