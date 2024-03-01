News
Tinubu appoints management team for FGN Power Company
President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new management team for the FGN Power Company Limited.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the duo of Kenny Anuwe and Prof. Mamman Lawal were reappointed as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary/Legal Advisor respectively.
Other members of the team are:
· Chief Technical Officer (CTO)- Ebenezer Fapohunda
· Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)- Babatunde Oniru
· Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- Julius Olabiyi.
Ngelale said: “The appointment was in recognition of the role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development and part of a comprehensive effort to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for Nigerians.
“With the appointment, the new team is expected to work for the realisation of the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy.”
The FGN Power Company Limited was established to secure financing, coordinate stakeholders, and contractual arrangements to implement the PPI.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...