Tinubu appoints management team for FGN Power Company

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new management team for the FGN Power Company Limited.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the duo of Kenny Anuwe and Prof. Mamman Lawal were reappointed as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary/Legal Advisor respectively.

Other members of the team are:

· Chief Technical Officer (CTO)- Ebenezer Fapohunda

· Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)- Babatunde Oniru

· Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- Julius Olabiyi.

Ngelale said: “The appointment was in recognition of the role of power supply in driving enterprise and industrial development and part of a comprehensive effort to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for Nigerians.

“With the appointment, the new team is expected to work for the realisation of the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy.”

The FGN Power Company Limited was established to secure financing, coordinate stakeholders, and contractual arrangements to implement the PPI.

