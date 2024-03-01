Reps invite NNPC, NPA, NIMASA others over PPPs, concessions

The House of Representatives has invited the Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) over the management of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Concessions since 1999.

The Chairman of the House Joint Committees on Public Assets and Special Duties, Ademorin Kuye, summoned the CEOs during an investigative hearing on PPPs and Concessions on Friday in Abuja.

Also summoned were the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ministry of Agriculture, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA)

Others were the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Kuye said the invitation of the CEOs was to ensure meticulous evaluation of the performance of PPP programmes and concession agreements since 1999.

He said: “The PPPs initiatives and concession agreements were envisioned as beacons of innovation and efficiency. It was aimed at propelling Nigeria to new heights of development for global competitiveness.

“The agencies promised not just roads, bridges, buildings, power, transportation, aviation, resources, and solid minerals, but education, energy, and mineral framework for sustainable growth and public welfare.

“It is our responsibility and mandate to ascertain the extent to which they have honored their promises, followed due process, laid down terms of operation, and charted a course for their optimization.

“We are not here to cast aspirations but to foster a climate of improvement.”

