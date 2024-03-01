Troops kill three ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday killed three members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Lake Chad region.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, a truck mounted on an anti-aircraft gun, and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the operation.

He said the insurgents attacked the troops with a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), Mortar, Gun trucks, and motorbikes.

Nwachukwu said: “The insurgents fell under the overwhelming superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to abandon their stronghold, armaments, and equipment in disarray.

READ ALSO: Multinational troops kill four suspected Boko Haram fighters in Borno

“The operation proved to be a major setback to the insurgents, as the gallant troops neutralised three terrorists.

“Items recovered are one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka Machine Gun, one AK 47 Rifle, and one locally fabricated gun.

“Troops also captured one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bomb, 273 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Pumping machine, 65 Dushka links, 48 General Purpose Machine Gun links and three motorbikes.

“The gallant troops are presently exploiting their success in pursuit of the routed insurgents.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now