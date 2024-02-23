News
Troops rescue 12 hostages in Benue
Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Wednesday rescued 12 kidnapped victims in Benue State.
The victims were heading to Adamawa from Imo State when they were kidnapped by criminals.
The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, told journalists on Friday that the victims were rescued at Jootar village in the Ukum local government area of the state.
He said an 18-seater bus belonging to Taraba Express International was recovered from the kidnapper’s den and taken to the troop’s location.
The commander listed the rescued victims as Sule Abu (55), Mrs. Ashie Shuaibu (26), Suleiman Abdullahi (3), Mrs. Zainab Salau (35), Muritala Yussuf (22), Mrs. Zainab Saidu (45) and Mr. Hammed Mamud (51).
Others are – Usman Ali (27), Nura Abubakar (24), Mohammed Aliyu (20), Mrs. Felicia Asusis (29), and Jacob Nathaniel (22).
He said: “In a recent operation following credible human Intelligence on the activities of kidnappers, troops of Sector 1 OPWS, on 21st February 2024, at Jootar village in Ukum LGA of Benue State, rescued 12 kidnapped victims who were in transit from Imo State to Adamawa State.
“On sighting the aggressive troops of OPWS with superior firepower, kidnappers fled leaving behind their victims.”
