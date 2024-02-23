Gunmen kill police officer in Rivers

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked police officers conducting a stop and search operation and killed one officer in Rivers State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt.

She said one of the attackers was, however, killed in a gun duel with the operatives.

Iringe-Koko said: “The sad incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on February 21 when unidentified hoodlums targeted policemen from Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“While the officers were carrying out stop and search at Eliozu flyover, they were attacked by the hoodlums traveling in a carton-coloured, glass-tinted Sienna bus.

“The vehicle’s registration number remains unknown at this time.

“The attackers, arriving from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded bravely, engaged the attackers, and managed to neutralize one of them who was wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the others managed to escape, but potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.”

