Gunmen kill two in Ebonyi community

Gunmen on Tuesday killed two people at the Iboko community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Residents of the community told journalists on Thursday the gunmen hide in strategic parts of the community to wreak havoc.

They added that the victims were members of a vigilante group in the community.

The spokesman for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the details of the incident are still sketchy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now