Court gives Nigerian govt 7 days to file charge against detained Miyetti Allah president

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, gave the Federal Government seven days to file a charge against the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

The Department of State Service (DSS) arrested the Miyetti Allah president for creating a vigilante group in Nasarawa State on January 23.

The judge gave the order following the expiration of the earlier order granted the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (NIA) pending the conclusion of his investigation.

The federal government in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, sought an order to remand Bodejo in the NIA custody pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The motion was filed on February 5 by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, M.B. Abubakar.

In the affidavit, a litigation officer in the ministry, Noma Wando said Bodejo was arrested in Malia, Nasarawa State, and is currently in custody.

Wando said the Miyetti Allah chief was arrested for allegedly raising an armed militia contrary to the 1999 Constitution.

He added that the suspect was being investigated for offences that constitute a threat to national security under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 ).

On his part, Bodejo’s counsel, Abdulkarim Maude, informed the court that they filed an application for enforcement of his client’s fundamental rights on February 7 and served the prosecution the same.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till March 1 for Bodejo to take his plea.

