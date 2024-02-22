Tinubu vows to proceed with reforms despite economic hardship

President Bola Tinubu declared on Thursday his government would not go back on the ongoing reforms in the country.

The current administration has come under severe criticism over the removal of fuel subsidy and measures aimed at strengthening the naira which many have identified as the causes of the current economic hardship in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, spoke when a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Florizelle Liser, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu told the delegation he would not relent until his vision for Nigeria was achieved, adding that his administration would implement necessary economic reforms to facilitate business growth and create investment opportunities that support the growing population.

He said: “I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

“We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.”

