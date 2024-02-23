Varsity don writes Wike, alleges his land fraudulently allocated to ex-defence minister, T.Y Danjuma

A lecturer at the University of Abuja, Prof Okike Benjamin has cried out alleging that his plots on land situated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been fraudulently allocated to Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (retired) for his academy by FCT land racketeers.

Benjamin in an open letter, therefore called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike to intervene and ensure justice by helping him restore his landed property, or see that he is compensated for the loss.

The professor of Information Encryption and Computer Cyber Security in the department of computer science, claimed he had written an earlier letter to Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff (1975-1979) and Minister of Defence (1999-2003) to intimate him of the situation, but that nothing came out of it.

He wrote “I am writing this Open Letter to you in respect of my six (6) plots of lands fraudulently allocated to Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma for his academy by FCT land racketeers. These plots of lands were genuinely acquired and all the necessary verifications carried out.

“Do not weigh this issue on a General and a teacher scale, but rather, use scale of Justice and a Blindfold woman who does not know if the General has oil blocks scatted across Nigeria and the teacher does not have even ordinary water block anywhere. I know that you may have somethings in common (power and wealth) with the General and may not have anything in common to a class room teacher whose monthly salary barely takes him for a week, hence the appeal to you for the deployment of Scale of Justice and Blindfold lady who will not differentiate between a General with financial muscle and a teacher without.

“In December last year, I wrote an Open Letter to the General and few days later, one Mr. Jafaru got in touch with me and told me that he is from General TY Danjuma Foundation and that their manager was going to get back to me based on the Open Letter to their boss.

“Towards the end of this January, I called Mr. Jafaru and he told me that the office is yet to get in touch with me, but now, I am unable to get across to him.

“My prayer is that you use your good offices to ensure that those land racketeers are brought to book and I am adequately compensated for those plots of lands”.

Okike Benjamin

A Professor of Information Encryption and Computer Cyber Security

