Business
TY Danjuma’s takeover of BOC Gases triggers resignations among board members
Resignations have trailed the takeover of BOC Gases by Theophilus Danjuma, as two executives quit the board of the industrial and medical gases manufacturer.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that TY Danjuma acquired more shares in BOC Gases after purchasing BOC Holdings UK’s 60 percent on August 13, 2021.
The share acquisition increased Danjuma’s stake at BOC Gases Nigeria to 72 percent. Prior to the deal with the UK parent company, he had 12 percent minority stake.
The takeover led to the exit of the UK investors, who are members of the Linde Group, earlier this month, and some Independent Non-Executive Directors have resigned as the deal took effect.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode makes a guess at one of the top secrets TY Danjuma says may tear Nigeria apart
In a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group on Monday, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Hendrik Mentz de Waal and Joseph Ramashala resigned from their position three days before the deal became effective.
Prior to their resignation, Mentz de Waal and Ramashala provided independent oversight and constructive challenge to the executive directors of BOC Gases, while also being members of the Risk and Audit Committees of the Board.
Their resignation was meant to give way to a new management ushered in by the Danjuma acquisition. The takeover occurred at a time BOC Gases current liabilities hit N2.82 billion as at H1 2021.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...