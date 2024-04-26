Tinubu appoints heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Innocent Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The president also appointed Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

The statement read: “Barikor is an academic, politician and a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa.

“The President expected that the new heads of these important agencies to discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation.

“He urged the new appointees to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.”

