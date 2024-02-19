Gunmen reportedly abduct nine passengers in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted nine travellers along the Kabba/Obajana/Lokoja Road in Kogi State on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday that the victims were members of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in the Kabba area of the state and heading to a convention in Lokoja when the attackers waylaid the vehicle and whisked them into a forest in the area.

The victims were four men, three women, and two students.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

