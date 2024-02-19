News
EFCC grills ex-Kwara governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged N3bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged misappropriation of N3 billion while in office.
Ahmed, who ruled Kwara State from 2011 to 2019, arrived at the EFCC office in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday morning and he was immediately ushered into one of the rooms in the building for questioning on the matter.
This is the third time the ex-governor has been grilled by the anti-graft agency on fraud allegations since he left office five years ago.
He was invited by the EFCC in 2020 and 2021 to explain some of the decisions he took on the state’s finances during his tenure.
Ahmed, a close associate of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before the 2019 general election.
He followed Saraki and others to the APC in 2014.
