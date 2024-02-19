EFCC grills ex-Kwara governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged N3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, for alleged misappropriation of N3 billion while in office.

Ahmed, who ruled Kwara State from 2011 to 2019, arrived at the EFCC office in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday morning and he was immediately ushered into one of the rooms in the building for questioning on the matter.

This is the third time the ex-governor has been grilled by the anti-graft agency on fraud allegations since he left office five years ago.

READ ALSO: Kwara panel wants ex-govs Saraki, Ahmed tried, jailed for economic sabotage

He was invited by the EFCC in 2020 and 2021 to explain some of the decisions he took on the state’s finances during his tenure.

Ahmed, a close associate of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before the 2019 general election.

He followed Saraki and others to the APC in 2014.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now