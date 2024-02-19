Police kills prime suspect in River DPO’s murder

Police operatives in Rivers on Saturday killed Gift Okpara aka 2 Baba, prime suspect in the murder of a Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim, in September last year.

A group of criminals had during the period murdered the DPO in an ambush attack at the Odiemudie community of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and dismembered his body.

Angered by the killing, the Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara, placed a N100 million bounty on Okpara and charged the police to fish out to face justice over the gruesome murder of the police officer.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the news in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt, said the hoodlum was killed in a recent joint security raid in the Idu-Ekpeye community in Ahiada East LGA.

She said human skulls, assorted rifles, explosives, and various charms were recovered during the raid on Okpara’s hideout.

The statement read: “On February 17, 2024, at around 12:00hrs, 2BABA and his gang attacked Okogbe town and Odiokwu community in Ahoda West LGA, destroying pipelines.

“At 04:00hrs, operatives raided 2BABA’s new camp. Despite a fierce gun battle, 2BABA and his gang members escaped.

“However, at around 14:00hrs, intelligence confirmed 2BABA’s death after he lost consciousness and resuscitation attempts failed.

“Efforts are in progress to retrieve the body of the infamous killer, while investigations into the Iceland cult’s activities in the region continue.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens and it will continue to employ all necessary resources and strategies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.”

